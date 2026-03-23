Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss

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Lt. Col. Ryan Swinford, commander of 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, speaks with Capt. Aaron Benningfield, Alpha Company commander, during a combined arms live-fire exercise Feb. 20, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The exercise validated the unit’s ability to conduct coordinated day and night attack, defense and counterattack operations while synchronizing direct and indirect fires across the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dakota Burr)