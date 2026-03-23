U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Brewer, 42nd Attack Squadron assuming commander, delivers closing remarks during the 42nd ATKS activation ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 6, 2026. The “Forty-Deuce” is one of the Air Force’s oldest squadrons, originally activated in 1917, and was the first squadron to fly the MQ-9 Reaper in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon and U.S. Air Force caption by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 14:10
|Photo ID:
|9587622
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-NV774-1012
|Resolution:
|5920x4444
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
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