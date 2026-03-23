Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 42nd Attack Squadron switch unit patches during the activation ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 6, 2026. The ceremony celebrated the activation of the 42nd ATKS as it embarks on a new under the 25th Attack Wing, bridging history and innovation, with a legacy dating back to 1917. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon and U.S. Air Force caption by Kylie Barrow)