(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon 

    25th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 25th Attack Wing commander, delivers remarks during the 42nd Attack Squadron activation ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 6, 2026. The 42nd ATKS “Forty-Deuce” is one of the Air Force’s oldest squadrons, originally activated in 1917, and was the first squadron to fly the MQ-9 Reaper in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon and U.S. Air Force caption by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 14:10
    Photo ID: 9587590
    VIRIN: 260306-F-NV774-1008
    Resolution: 6224x4672
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MQ-9, Reaper, activation, worldwide, combat operations, legacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery