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    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise [Image 4 of 7]

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    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon 

    25th Attack Wing

    Foreground from right, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Brewer, 42nd Attack Squadron assuming commander, salutes U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 25th Attack Wing commander, during the 42nd ATKS activation ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 6, 2026. The activation of the 42nd ATKS marks the return of a historically distinguished unit and the continuation of the remotely piloted aircraft enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon and U.S. Air Force caption by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 14:10
    Photo ID: 9587571
    VIRIN: 260306-F-NV774-1007
    Resolution: 4919x3692
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise

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