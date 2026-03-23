Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise

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Foreground from right, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Brewer, 42nd Attack Squadron assuming commander, salutes U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 25th Attack Wing commander, during the 42nd ATKS activation ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 6, 2026. The activation of the 42nd ATKS marks the return of a historically distinguished unit and the continuation of the remotely piloted aircraft enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon and U.S. Air Force caption by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)