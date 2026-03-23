Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Trevor Merrell, 432nd Wing commander, delivers remarks as the presiding officer during the 42nd Attack Squadron activation ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 6, 2026. The ceremony celebrated the activation of the 42nd ATKS as it embarks on a new mission as part of the 25th Attack Wing, bridging history and innovation, with a legacy dating back to 1917. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon and U.S. Air Force caption by Kylie Barrow)