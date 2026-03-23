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    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise [Image 3 of 7]

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    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon 

    25th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Trevor Merrell, 432nd Wing commander, delivers remarks as the presiding officer during the 42nd Attack Squadron activation ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 6, 2026. The ceremony celebrated the activation of the 42nd ATKS as it embarks on a new mission as part of the 25th Attack Wing, bridging history and innovation, with a legacy dating back to 1917. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon and U.S. Air Force caption by Kylie Barrow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 14:10
    Photo ID: 9587568
    VIRIN: 260306-F-NV774-1004
    Resolution: 5966x4478
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise
    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise

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    Strategic Resurgence: 42nd Attack Squadron Rises from Dormancy, Fortifying MQ-9 Enterprise

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    TAGS

    MQ-9, Reaper, activation, worldwide, combat operations, legacy

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