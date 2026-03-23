(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade leaders honor Vietnam veterans during 8th annual recognition ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Meade leaders honor Vietnam veterans during 8th annual recognition ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Shaun Herron 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Wayne L. Miller, USMC Vietnam Veteran, sang The Star Spangled Banner and Lee Greenwood's "Proud to be an American," during the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans ceremony Sunday, March 22 in Baltimore, Maryland. Miller is falnked by two Marines from Marine Barracks, 8th & I, Washington D.C.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 10:08
    Photo ID: 9586848
    VIRIN: 260322-A-QE830-9129
    Resolution: 3096x2064
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade leaders honor Vietnam veterans during 8th annual recognition ceremony, by Shaun Herron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Meade leaders honor Vietnam veterans during 8th annual recognition ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery