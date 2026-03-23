Wayne L. Miller, USMC Vietnam Veteran, sang The Star Spangled Banner and Lee Greenwood's "Proud to be an American," during the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans ceremony Sunday, March 22 in Baltimore, Maryland. Miller is falnked by two Marines from Marine Barracks, 8th & I, Washington D.C.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 10:08
|Photo ID:
|9586848
|VIRIN:
|260322-A-QE830-9129
|Resolution:
|3096x2064
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Meade leaders honor Vietnam veterans during 8th annual recognition ceremony
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