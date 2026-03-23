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    Florida Army National Guardsmen conduct patrol along Kosovo’s Administrative Boundary Line [Image 3 of 5]

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    Florida Army National Guardsmen conduct patrol along Kosovo’s Administrative Boundary Line

    KOSOVO

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Troop A, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a patrol as part of Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East along the Administrative Boundary Line in Kosovo, March 19, 2026. The patrol demonstrates KFOR’s commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment and ensuring freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 04:22
    Photo ID: 9586694
    VIRIN: 260318-Z-KM346-1082
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Army National Guardsmen conduct patrol along Kosovo’s Administrative Boundary Line [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Florida Army National Guardsmen conduct patrol along Kosovo’s Administrative Boundary Line
    Florida Army National Guardsmen conduct patrol along Kosovo’s Administrative Boundary Line
    Florida Army National Guardsmen conduct patrol along Kosovo’s Administrative Boundary Line
    Florida Army National Guardsmen conduct patrol along Kosovo’s Administrative Boundary Line
    Florida Army National Guardsmen conduct patrol along Kosovo’s Administrative Boundary Line

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