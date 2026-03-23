Florida Army National Guardsmen conduct patrol along Kosovo’s Administrative Boundary Line

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Florida Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Troop A, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a patrol as part of Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East along the Administrative Boundary Line in Kosovo, March 19, 2026. The patrol demonstrates KFOR’s commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment and ensuring freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)