Florida Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Zackary Brinkley, a combat engineer, and Sgt. Andrew Phillips, an infantryman, both assigned to Troop A, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a patrol as part of Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East along the Administrative Boundary Line in Kosovo, March 19, 2026. The patrol demonstrates KFOR’s commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment and ensuring freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 04:22
|Photo ID:
|9586689
|VIRIN:
|260318-Z-KM346-1113
|Resolution:
|5624x3749
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Army National Guardsmen conduct patrol along Kosovo’s Administrative Boundary Line [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.