U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop

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National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction Secretary General Wei-Sen Li delivers a brief on Taiwan’s disaster responses during a civil-military crisis response workshop in Clark Freeport and Economic Zone, Philippines, March 25, 2026. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance partnered with Office of Civil Defense to conduct the workshop to provide academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong)