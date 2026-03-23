U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course

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U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Julio Mendoza, center, a leadership and warfighting instructor, with the Staff Noncommissioned Officer Academy, conducts uniform inspections during Sergeant’s Course Class 3-26 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 20, 2026. Sergeant’s Course is a form of professional military education instructed by staff noncommissioned officers to lead, train, and mentor sergeants into becoming more effective leaders. Mendoza is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)