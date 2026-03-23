U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Dennis De Ville, right, a leadership and warfighting instructor, with the Staff Noncommissioned Officer Academy, inspects a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member, during Sergeant’s Course Class 3-26 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 20, 2026. Sergeant’s Course is a form of professional military education instructed by staff noncommissioned officers to lead, train, and mentor sergeants into becoming more effective leaders. Salazar is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 03:31
|Photo ID:
|9584525
|VIRIN:
|260320-M-WK421-1064
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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