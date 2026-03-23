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    U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course [Image 5 of 9]

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    U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member, center, rehearses drill movements with U.S. Marines during Sergeant’s Course Class 3-26 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 20, 2026. Sergeant’s Course is a form of professional military education instructed by staff noncommissioned officers to lead, train, and mentor sergeants into becoming more effective leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 03:53
    Photo ID: 9584521
    VIRIN: 260320-M-WK421-1043
    Resolution: 5307x3538
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course
    U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course
    U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course
    U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course
    U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course
    U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course
    U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course
    U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course
    U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course

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    TAGS

    JGSDF
    Readiness
    III MEF
    SNCOA
    3-26
    Camp Hansen

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