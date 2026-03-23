U.S. Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in Sergeant's Course

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U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Ciro Cardenas, left, a leadership and warfighting instructor, with the Staff Noncommissioned Officer Academy, inspects Sgt. Manuel Sanchez, a supply chain manager with Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Air Wing, during Sergeant’s Course Class 3-26 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 20, 2026. Sergeant’s Course is a form of professional military education instructed by staff noncommissioned officers to lead, train, and mentor sergeants into becoming more effective leaders. Cardenas and Sanchez are natives of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)