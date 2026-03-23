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    U.S. Coast Guard, CNMI partners strengthen maritime security presence in Saipan’s waters [Image 5 of 5]

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    U.S. Coast Guard, CNMI partners strengthen maritime security presence in Saipan’s waters

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    03.20.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boarding Team conduct shoreside activities and boardings on March 21, 2026, in Saipan. From March 18-22, conducted joint underway and shoreside operations alongside the CNMI Department of Public Safety, Saipan Marine Unit, and Saipan Customs and Biosecurity, reinforcing direct lines of communication and cooperation that strengthen maritime domain awareness across the CNMI's waters and surrounding exclusive economic zone. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Farrell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 01:43
    Photo ID: 9584406
    VIRIN: 260321-G-G0020-5401
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    U.S. Coast Guard, CNMI partners strengthen maritime security presence in Saipan’s waters
    U.S. Coast Guard, CNMI partners strengthen maritime security presence in Saipan’s waters
    U.S. Coast Guard, CNMI partners strengthen maritime security presence in Saipan’s waters
    U.S. Coast Guard, CNMI partners strengthen maritime security presence in Saipan’s waters
    U.S. Coast Guard, CNMI partners strengthen maritime security presence in Saipan’s waters

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    U.S. Coast Guard, CNMI partners strengthen maritime security presence in Saipan’s waters

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