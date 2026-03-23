U.S. Coast Guard, CNMI partners strengthen maritime security presence in Saipan’s waters

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Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boarding Team conduct shoreside activities and boardings on March 21, 2026, in Saipan. From March 18-22, conducted joint underway and shoreside operations alongside the CNMI Department of Public Safety, Saipan Marine Unit, and Saipan Customs and Biosecurity, reinforcing direct lines of communication and cooperation that strengthen maritime domain awareness across the CNMI's waters and surrounding exclusive economic zone. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Farrell)