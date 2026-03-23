U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)

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Local community members of Bocas Del Toro line up for care during a humanitarian mission at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 24, 2026. The mission was designed to improve access to healthcare while strengthening partnerships between U.S. forces and Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)