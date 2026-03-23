U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)

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U.S. Army Capt. Seyitcan Ucin, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, shakes hands with a member of the Policía Nacional de Panamá, at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 24, 2026. The mission was designed to improve access to healthcare while strengthening partnerships between U.S. forces and Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)