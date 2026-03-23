U.S. Army Capt. Seyitcan Ucin, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, shakes hands with a member of the Policía Nacional de Panamá, at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 24, 2026. The mission was designed to improve access to healthcare while strengthening partnerships between U.S. forces and Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9583268
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-UJ512-1003
|Resolution:
|3304x4954
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2) [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.