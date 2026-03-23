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    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2) [Image 4 of 22]

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    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)

    PANAMA

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    A member of the Policía Nacional de Panamá provides transportation to members of local islands surrounding Bocas Del Toro during a humanitarian mission at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 24, 2026. A team of U.S. service members conduct a five-day humanitarian mission to Bocas del Toro delivering essential medical services to residents in remote and surrounding communities across the island province. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 13:44
    Photo ID: 9583266
    VIRIN: 260324-A-UJ512-1004
    Resolution: 5846x3897
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2) [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)

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    TAGS

    MEDRETE
    JTFB
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian
    Panama
    JSCG-P

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