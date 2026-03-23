A member of the Policía Nacional de Panamá provides transportation to members of local islands surrounding Bocas Del Toro during a humanitarian mission at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 24, 2026. A team of U.S. service members conduct a five-day humanitarian mission to Bocas del Toro delivering essential medical services to residents in remote and surrounding communities across the island province. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9583266
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-UJ512-1004
|Resolution:
|5846x3897
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2) [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.