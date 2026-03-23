U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2)

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A member of the Policía Nacional de Panamá provides transportation to members of local islands surrounding Bocas Del Toro during a humanitarian mission at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 24, 2026. A team of U.S. service members conduct a five-day humanitarian mission to Bocas del Toro delivering essential medical services to residents in remote and surrounding communities across the island province. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)