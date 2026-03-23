Members of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval provide transportation to the community of local islands surrounding Bocas Del Toro during a humanitarian mission at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 24, 2026. Throughout the five-day effort, service members operated out of Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, offering a range of services including general medical and dental services. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9583264
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-UJ512-1005
|Resolution:
|7125x4752
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro (Day 2) [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.