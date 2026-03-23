Sergeant John Landis, a Department of the Army lead security guard, inspects a commercial vehicle March 6, 2026, at a Fort Lee access control point, Fort Lee, Va. DASGs inspect commercial vehicles to make sure no one is trying to bring in any contraband or smuggle any unauthorized persons on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 12:18
|Photo ID:
|9583054
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-WA652-5967
|Resolution:
|5418x3612
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee security guards protect installation employees and families [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Lee security guards protect installation employees and families
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