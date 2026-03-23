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    Fort Lee security guards protect installation employees and families [Image 1 of 2]

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    Fort Lee security guards protect installation employees and families

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Sergeant John Landis, a Department of the Army lead security guard, inspects a commercial vehicle March 6, 2026, at a Fort Lee access control point, Fort Lee, Va. DASGs inspect commercial vehicles to make sure no one is trying to bring in any contraband or smuggle any unauthorized persons on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 12:18
    Photo ID: 9583054
    VIRIN: 260306-A-WA652-5967
    Resolution: 5418x3612
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Lee security guards protect installation employees and families [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    IMCOM
    emergency services
    installation access
    DASG
    security
    Fort-Lee-News-2026

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