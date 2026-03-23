Fort Lee security guards protect installation employees and families

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Sergeant John Landis, a Department of the Army lead security guard, inspects a commercial vehicle March 6, 2026, at a Fort Lee access control point, Fort Lee, Va. DASGs inspect commercial vehicles to make sure no one is trying to bring in any contraband or smuggle any unauthorized persons on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)