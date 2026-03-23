Date Taken: 03.06.2026 Date Posted: 03.25.2026 12:18 Photo ID: 9583051 VIRIN: 260306-A-WA652-9524 Resolution: 4338x2892 Size: 3.67 MB Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, Fort Lee security guards protect installation employees and families [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.