Security Officer Keith Young, a Department of the Army security guard, inspects a commercial vehicle March 6, 2026, at a Fort Lee access control point, Fort Lee, Va. DASG responsibilities also include vetting criminal background checks and detecting potential threats at ACPs. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 12:18
|Photo ID:
|9583051
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-WA652-9524
|Resolution:
|4338x2892
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee security guards protect installation employees and families [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Lee security guards protect installation employees and families
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