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    USAF Heritage of America Band performs at Summers Corner Performing Arts Center

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    USAF Heritage of America Band performs at Summers Corner Performing Arts Center

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Major Christina Muncey, United States Air Force Heritage of America Band commander, claps as music is played during a concert at Summers Corner Performing Arts Center, Summerville, South Carolina, Mar. 15, 2026. The band honors members of the United States Armed Forces by commemorating veterans past and present at home and in deployed locations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 08:48
    Photo ID: 9582591
    VIRIN: 260314-F-RS563-1466
    Resolution: 5234x3482
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAF Heritage of America Band performs at Summers Corner Performing Arts Center, by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Excellence
    United States of America (United States)
    Music
    Concert
    heritage

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