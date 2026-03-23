USAF Heritage of America Band performs at Summers Corner Performing Arts Center

U.S. Air Force Major Christina Muncey, United States Air Force Heritage of America Band commander, claps as music is played during a concert at Summers Corner Performing Arts Center, Summerville, South Carolina, Mar. 15, 2026. The band honors members of the United States Armed Forces by commemorating veterans past and present at home and in deployed locations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 08:48
|Photo ID:
|9582591
|VIRIN:
|260314-F-RS563-1466
|Resolution:
|5234x3482
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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