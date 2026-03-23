Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026

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SINGAPORE (March 25, 2026) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, center, addresses Sailors during an all-hands call onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity Singapore, during a scheduled visit to NSA Singapore, March 25, 2026. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)