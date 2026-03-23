Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026

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SINGAPORE (March 25, 2026) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle presents a challenge coin to Lt. Cmdr. Humberto Baeza, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Singapore, during an all-hands call onboard NSA Singapore, March 25, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73) supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)