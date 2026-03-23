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    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026 [Image 13 of 16]

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    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026

    SINGAPORE

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (March 25, 2026) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle presents a challenge coin to Lt. Cmdr. Humberto Baeza, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Singapore, during an all-hands call onboard NSA Singapore, March 25, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73) supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 08:38
    Photo ID: 9582583
    VIRIN: 260325-N-ED646-2113
    Resolution: 7810x5207
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026
    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026

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    TAGS

    C7F
    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO)
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    Republic of Singapore (Singapore)
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Singapore

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