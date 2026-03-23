Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (March 25, 2026) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, right of center, attends a senior leader roundtable with leadership stationed across U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Singapore, during a scheduled visit to NSA Singapore, March 25, 2026. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)