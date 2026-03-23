SINGAPORE (March 25, 2026) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, right of center, attends a senior leader roundtable with leadership stationed across U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Singapore, during a scheduled visit to NSA Singapore, March 25, 2026. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 08:38
|Photo ID:
|9582574
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-ED646-1115
|Resolution:
|7211x4807
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Support Activity Singapore, March 25, 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.