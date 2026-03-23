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    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade. [Image 5 of 14]

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    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (March 25, 2026) The Virginia-class attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779) enters Dry Dock at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard March 24. The submarine is beginning a major overhaul to ensure it remains a capable and deadly warfighting asset, one that is prepared to defend our homeland, deter our adversaries, and prevail in war. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 07:15
    Photo ID: 9582419
    VIRIN: 260325-N-VG694-1005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.2 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade. [Image 14 of 14], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.
    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.
    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.
    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.
    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.
    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.
    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.
    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.
    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.
    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.
    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.
    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.
    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.
    Reforging an Undersea Predator: USS New Mexico Begins Wartime Upgrade.

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