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    Task Group 75.5 Conducts Prepositioning [Image 2 of 3]

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    Task Group 75.5 Conducts Prepositioning

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    03.13.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 75

    Sailors assigned to Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 1/ Task Group 75.5 (NMCB 1/CTG 75.5) pre-stage Class IV airfield damage repair material at a pier at Naval Base Guam, March 14. Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/ Task Force 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75) executes command and control of assigned Navy expeditionary combat forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. NEFCPAC/ CTF 75 plan and execute naval construction, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime expeditionary security and exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jeff Sotelo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 00:59
    Photo ID: 9582274
    VIRIN: 260314-N-ZZ999-1019
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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