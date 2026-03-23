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    Task Group 75.5 Conduct Prepositioning [Image 1 of 3]

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    Task Group 75.5 Conduct Prepositioning

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    03.13.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 75

    Sailors assigned to Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 1/ Task Group 75.5 (NMCB 1/CTG 75.5) pre-stage Class IV airfield damage repair material at a warehouse at Camp Covington, Guam,, Guam March 14. Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/ Task Force 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75) executes command and control of assigned Navy expeditionary combat forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. NEFCPAC/ CTF 75 plans and executes naval construction, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime expeditionary security and exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jeff Sotelo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 00:59
    Photo ID: 9582273
    VIRIN: 260314-N-ZZ999-1018
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Naval Base Guam
    Joint Region Marianas
    CTF 75
    Seabees

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