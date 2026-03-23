Task Group 75.5 Conduct Prepositioning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 1/ Task Group 75.5 (NMCB 1/CTG 75.5) pre-stage Class IV airfield damage repair material at a warehouse at Camp Covington, Guam,, Guam March 14. Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/ Task Force 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75) executes command and control of assigned Navy expeditionary combat forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. NEFCPAC/ CTF 75 plans and executes naval construction, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime expeditionary security and exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jeff Sotelo)