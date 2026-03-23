Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course

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Airmen from the 104th Fighter Wing, 102nd Intelligence Wing, 143rd Airlift Wing, and 224th Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the Massachusetts Air National Guard’s inaugural SNCO Professional Development Course, March 20, 2026, at Camp Nett, Niantic, CT. The SNCO foundations course consisted of 41 Airmen at the rank of Master Sgt. or Senior Master Sgt. from four different wings at three different states. As the first 700-level foundations course across the Air National Guard, the SNCO foundations course sets the standard for the development of senior enlisted leaders for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)