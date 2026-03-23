Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ari Leonard, 104th Fighter Wing financial management technician, (center), smiles for a photo with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey St. Jean, 104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group Senior Enlisted Leader (left), U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shane McGuire, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michelle O’Keefe, Massachusetts Air National Guard (MANG) State Command Chief Master Sergeant, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Kollett, 143rd Airlift Wing Command Chief (right), after being selected as the Apex Raptors Flight class leader following the inaugural SNCO Foundations course graduation, March 20, 2026, at Camp Nett, Niantic, CT. The SNCO foundations course consisted of 41 Airmen at the rank of Master Sgt. or Senior Master Sgt. from four different wings at three different states. As the first 700-level foundations course across the Air National Guard, the SNCO foundations course sets the standard for the development of senior enlisted leaders for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)