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    Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course [Image 3 of 10]

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    Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course

    NIANTIC, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Two Airmen celebrate after completing a two-mile fun run before becoming the first graduating class of the Senior Noncommissioned Officer foundations course, March 20, 2026, at Camp Nett, Niantic, CT. The SNCO foundations course consisted of 41 Airmen at the rank of Master Sgt. or Senior Master Sgt. from four different wings at three different states. As the first 700-level foundations course across the Air National Guard, the SNCO foundations course sets the standard for the development of senior enlisted leaders for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 10:09
    Photo ID: 9580923
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-DY432-1116
    Resolution: 2143x3000
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: NIANTIC, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course [Image 10 of 10], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course
    Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course
    Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course
    Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course
    Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course
    Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course
    Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course
    Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course
    Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course
    Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course

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    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomer
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