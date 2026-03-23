Massachussetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course

Two Airmen celebrate after completing a two-mile fun run before becoming the first graduating class of the Senior Noncommissioned Officer foundations course, March 20, 2026, at Camp Nett, Niantic, CT. The SNCO foundations course consisted of 41 Airmen at the rank of Master Sgt. or Senior Master Sgt. from four different wings at three different states. As the first 700-level foundations course across the Air National Guard, the SNCO foundations course sets the standard for the development of senior enlisted leaders for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 10:09
|Photo ID:
|9580923
|VIRIN:
|260320-Z-DY432-1116
|Resolution:
|2143x3000
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|NIANTIC, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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