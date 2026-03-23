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    Eye Injury Prevention

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    Eye Injury Prevention

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen

    FB: Safeguard your sight, Soldier! While many glasses offer basic protection, not all are cleared for combat.
    For certified blast and shrapnel protection, only eyewear on the Authorized Protective Eyewear List (APEL) is approved. Don't risk it. Check the list to ensure your eyewear meets the standard. https://cpeground.army.mil/Equipment/Approved-Eyewear-QPL/ #DefensePublicHealth #APEL

    IG: Safeguard your sight, Soldier! While many glasses offer basic protection, not all are cleared for combat.
    For certified blast and shrapnel protection, only eyewear on the Authorized Protective Eyewear List (APEL) is approved. Don't risk it. Check the list to ensure your eyewear meets the standard. #DefensePublicHealth

    X: While many glasses offer basic protection, not all are cleared for combat.
    For certified blast and shrapnel protection, only eyewear on the APEL list is approved. Don't risk it. Check the list to ensure your eyewear meets the standard. https://cpeground.army.mil/Equipment/Approved-Eyewear-QPL/ #DefensePublicHealth

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 07:41
    Photo ID: 9580762
    VIRIN: 250630-D-D0514-1001
    Resolution: 1200x628
    Size: 220.4 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    eye protection
    injury prevention
    Apel
    defensepublichealth

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