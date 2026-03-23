Eye Injury Prevention

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FB: Safeguard your sight, Soldier! While many glasses offer basic protection, not all are cleared for combat.

For certified blast and shrapnel protection, only eyewear on the Authorized Protective Eyewear List (APEL) is approved. Don't risk it. Check the list to ensure your eyewear meets the standard. https://cpeground.army.mil/Equipment/Approved-Eyewear-QPL/ #DefensePublicHealth #APEL



IG: Safeguard your sight, Soldier! While many glasses offer basic protection, not all are cleared for combat.

For certified blast and shrapnel protection, only eyewear on the Authorized Protective Eyewear List (APEL) is approved. Don't risk it. Check the list to ensure your eyewear meets the standard. #DefensePublicHealth



X: While many glasses offer basic protection, not all are cleared for combat.

For certified blast and shrapnel protection, only eyewear on the APEL list is approved. Don't risk it. Check the list to ensure your eyewear meets the standard. https://cpeground.army.mil/Equipment/Approved-Eyewear-QPL/ #DefensePublicHealth