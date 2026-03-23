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    AH-64 Apache Winter Aerial Gunnery [Image 104 of 105]

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    AH-64 Apache Winter Aerial Gunnery

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    An AH-64 Apache Helicopter flight crew assigned to 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment "Sabers", 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, execute an aerial gunnery designed to certify pilots on their weapons systems at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii from February 2-25, 2026. Flight crews conduct gunnery tables which range from dry-fire, individual skills to live-fire, collective combat scenarios. An aerial gunnery is a semi annual requirement necessary to maintain proficiency of aircrews, and allows the unit to build a more reliable combat power. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9580474
    VIRIN: 260225-A-XD912-1031
    Resolution: 1604x1070
    Size: 339.88 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH-64 Apache Winter Aerial Gunnery [Image 105 of 105], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    AH-64 Apache
    Weapons Systems
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Aerial Gunnery
    25th Infantry Division

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