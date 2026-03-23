AH-64 Apache Winter Aerial Gunnery

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An AH-64 Apache Helicopter flight crew assigned to 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment "Sabers", 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, execute an aerial gunnery designed to certify pilots on their weapons systems at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii from February 2-25, 2026. Flight crews conduct gunnery tables which range from dry-fire, individual skills to live-fire, collective combat scenarios. An aerial gunnery is a semi annual requirement necessary to maintain proficiency of aircrews, and allows the unit to build a more reliable combat power. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)