AH-64 Apache Winter Aerial Gunnery

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AH-64 Apache Helicopter flight crews assigned to 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment "Sabers", 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, are staged at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during an aerial gunnery designed to certify pilots on their weapons systems at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii from February 2-25, 2026. Flight crews conduct gunnery tables which range from dry-fire, individual skills to live-fire, collective combat scenarios. An aerial gunnery is a semi annual requirement necessary to maintain proficiency of aircrews, and allows the unit to build a more reliable combat power. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)