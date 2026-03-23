AH-64 Apache Helicopter flight crews assigned to 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment "Sabers", 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, are staged at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during an aerial gunnery designed to certify pilots on their weapons systems at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii from February 2-25, 2026. Flight crews conduct gunnery tables which range from dry-fire, individual skills to live-fire, collective combat scenarios. An aerial gunnery is a semi annual requirement necessary to maintain proficiency of aircrews, and allows the unit to build a more reliable combat power. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 22:18
|Photo ID:
|9580471
|VIRIN:
|260223-A-XD912-2030
|Resolution:
|7201x4803
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AH-64 Apache Winter Aerial Gunnery [Image 105 of 105], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.