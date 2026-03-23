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    AH-64 Apache Winter Aerial Gunnery [Image 100 of 105]

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    AH-64 Apache Winter Aerial Gunnery

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment "Sabers", 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, moves ammunition for an AH-64 Apache around a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during an aerial gunnery designed to certify pilots on their weapons systems at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on February February 2-25, 2026, 2026. Flight crews conduct gunnery tables which range from dry-fire, individual skills to live-fire, collective combat scenarios. An aerial gunnery is a semi annual requirement necessary to maintain proficiency of aircrews, and allows the unit to build a more reliable combat power. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9580470
    VIRIN: 260223-A-XD912-2029
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH-64 Apache Winter Aerial Gunnery [Image 105 of 105], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    AH-64 Apache
    Weapons Systems
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Aerial Gunnery
    25th Infantry Division

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