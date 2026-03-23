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    Camp Zama Soldiers Confront SHARP Issues Through High-Intensity “No One Left Behind” Challenge

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    Camp Zama Soldiers Confront SHARP Issues Through High-Intensity “No One Left Behind” Challenge

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion participated in a “No One Left Behind” fitness challenge at Zama Middle High School on Camp Zama, Japan, March 20. The event, organized by a U.S. Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention victim advocate, combined high-intensity physical training with SHARP-focused questions and team-building exercises. The challenge used a battle rope to symbolize the weight sexual harassment and assault place on unit cohesion, reinforcing the importance of shared responsibility, accountability and supporting fellow Soldiers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 21:23
    Photo ID: 9580416
    VIRIN: 260320-A-PR478-3525
    Resolution: 2003x1290
    Size: 529.56 KB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Zama Soldiers Confront SHARP Issues Through High-Intensity “No One Left Behind” Challenge, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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