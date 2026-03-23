Camp Zama Soldiers Confront SHARP Issues Through High-Intensity “No One Left Behind” Challenge

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Soldiers assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion participated in a “No One Left Behind” fitness challenge at Zama Middle High School on Camp Zama, Japan, March 20. The event, organized by a U.S. Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention victim advocate, combined high-intensity physical training with SHARP-focused questions and team-building exercises. The challenge used a battle rope to symbolize the weight sexual harassment and assault place on unit cohesion, reinforcing the importance of shared responsibility, accountability and supporting fellow Soldiers.