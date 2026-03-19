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    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign [Image 6 of 6]

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    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Twana Atkinson 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Raleigh

    U.S. Army chemical soldiers arrange a demonstration for local high school students as part of a 'Meet Your Army' initiative designed to showcase various military career fields.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 10:25
    Photo ID: 9578804
    VIRIN: 260227-A-HO021-8645
    Resolution: 640x456
    Size: 111.58 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign [Image 6 of 6], by Twana Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign
    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign
    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign
    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign
    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign
    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign

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