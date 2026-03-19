U.S. Army chemical soldiers arrange a demonstration for local high school students as part of a 'Meet Your Army' initiative designed to showcase various military career fields.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9578804
|VIRIN:
|260227-A-HO021-8645
|Resolution:
|640x456
|Size:
|111.58 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign [Image 6 of 6], by Twana Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign
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