Date Taken: 02.27.2026 Date Posted: 03.23.2026 10:25 Photo ID: 9578804 VIRIN: 260227-A-HO021-8645 Resolution: 640x456 Size: 111.58 KB Location: US

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This work, Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign [Image 6 of 6], by Twana Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.