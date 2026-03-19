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    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign [Image 2 of 6]

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    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Twana Atkinson 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Raleigh

    Students get a hands-on look at military equipment during a "Meet Your Army" event hosted by the Raleigh Recruiting Battalion. High school students explore robotic equipment inside the U.S. Army Robotics Trailer from the Marketing and Engagement Brigade. The trailer brings advanced military technology to communities across the nation

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 10:25
    Photo ID: 9578803
    VIRIN: 260227-A-HO021-1981
    Resolution: 640x428
    Size: 94.11 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign [Image 6 of 6], by Twana Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign
    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign
    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign
    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign
    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign
    Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign

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