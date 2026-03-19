Students get a hands-on look at military equipment during a "Meet Your Army" event hosted by the Raleigh Recruiting Battalion. High school students explore robotic equipment inside the U.S. Army Robotics Trailer from the Marketing and Engagement Brigade. The trailer brings advanced military technology to communities across the nation.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9578802
|VIRIN:
|260227-A-HO021-2043
|Resolution:
|640x428
|Size:
|69.14 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign [Image 6 of 6], by Twana Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Aims to Bridge Gaps With 'Meet Your Army' Campaign
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