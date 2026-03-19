12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach

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U.S. Army soldiers carry a litter out of an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, during a mass casualty exercise at the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Health Clinic, Germany, March 19, 2026. The exercise validated emergency response procedures for high-casualty events and tested a new litter load plan for the CH-47F Chinook helicopter.