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    12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach [Image 10 of 12]

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    12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach

    GERMANY

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Grant Hockley 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army soldiers carry a litter out of an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, during a mass casualty exercise at the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Health Clinic, Germany, March 19, 2026. The exercise validated emergency response procedures for high-casualty events and tested a new litter load plan for the CH-47F Chinook helicopter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 05:26
    Photo ID: 9578675
    VIRIN: 260320-A-GH759-9175
    Resolution: 5489x3569
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach [Image 12 of 12], by CPL Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach
    12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach
    12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach
    12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach
    12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach
    12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach
    12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach
    12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach
    12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach
    12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach
    12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach
    12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach

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