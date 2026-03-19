U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Dario Ribin and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Rodriguez, pilots assigned to Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, are staged in an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during a mass casualty exercise at the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Health Clinic, Germany, March 19, 2026. The exercise validated emergency response procedures for high-casualty events and tested a new litter load plan for the CH-47F Chinook helicopter.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 05:26
|Photo ID:
|9578674
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-GH759-8205
|Resolution:
|5836x3750
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th CAB supports medical readiness at USAG Ansbach [Image 12 of 12], by CPL Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.