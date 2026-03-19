Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026

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Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Eric Hamilton retrieves weapons and ammunition materials up to a range firing position as part of the 240B/320 Weapons firing range event during the Oregon National Guard’s 2026 Best Warrior Competition, held at the Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center near Warrenton, Oregon, on March 20. A total of 22 competitors began the three-day event, which took place from March 19-21, 2026, and included various challenges. The competitors' physical fitness, land navigation skills, marksmanship, and ability to handle other battlefield scenarios were tested. These challenges included a physical fitness test, review boards, rifle qualification, a 3-gun competition, an obstacle course, and a 12-mile ruck march. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)