Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026

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PVT Shuvo Shohiduzzaman, a member of the Bangladesh Army, fires an M-4 rifle during a 3-gun event at the 2026 Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center near Warrenton, Oregon, on March 20. The State of Oregon and Bangladesh are partners in the Department of Defense State Partnership Program. A total of 22 competitors started the three-day event, held from March 19-21, 2026, competing in various challenges. The warriors' physical fitness, land navigation skills, marksmanship, and ability to handle other battlefield scenarios were tested. These included a physical fitness test, review boards, rifle qualification, a 3-gun competition, an obstacle course, and a 12-mile ruck march. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)