Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar examines cyber policy, talent and future force readiness

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Kevin Gates, center left, lead professional staff member for cybersecurity on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Brandon Pugh, center right, principal cyber advisor to the Secretary of the Army, stand for a group photo with seminarians in Cohort 3 of the Secretary of the Army's Cyber Strategic Seminar on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2026. The cohort met with members of Congress and professional staff to discuss how cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies intersect with national defense priorities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Baylor)