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    Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar examines cyber policy, talent and future force readiness [Image 3 of 3]

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    Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar examines cyber policy, talent and future force readiness

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Besmah Enam 

    Office of the Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of the Army

    Kevin Gates, center left, lead professional staff member for cybersecurity on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Brandon Pugh, center right, principal cyber advisor to the Secretary of the Army, stand for a group photo with seminarians in Cohort 3 of the Secretary of the Army's Cyber Strategic Seminar on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2026. The cohort met with members of Congress and professional staff to discuss how cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies intersect with national defense priorities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Baylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 17:14
    Photo ID: 9578221
    VIRIN: 260113-O-WQ599-4831
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 841.28 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar examines cyber policy, talent and future force readiness
    Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar examines cyber policy, talent and future force readiness
    Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar examines cyber policy, talent and future force readiness

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