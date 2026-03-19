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    Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar examines cyber policy, talent and future force readiness [Image 2 of 3]

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    Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar examines cyber policy, talent and future force readiness

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Baylor 

    Office of the Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of the Army

    Under Secretary of the Army Mike Obadal, far right, and Principal Cyber Advisor Brandon Pugh, far left, pose for a photo with seminarians in Cohort 3 of the Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2026. The engagement kicked off the yearlong seminar, which is designed to develop emerging cyber leaders from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Baylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 17:14
    Photo ID: 9578219
    VIRIN: 260112-A-FU390-1865
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 394.57 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar examines cyber policy, talent and future force readiness
    Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar examines cyber policy, talent and future force readiness
    Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar examines cyber policy, talent and future force readiness

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