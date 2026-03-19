Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar examines cyber policy, talent and future force readiness

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Under Secretary of the Army Mike Obadal, far right, and Principal Cyber Advisor Brandon Pugh, far left, pose for a photo with seminarians in Cohort 3 of the Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2026. The engagement kicked off the yearlong seminar, which is designed to develop emerging cyber leaders from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Baylor)