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    Luke Days 2026 Wingwalking Performance [Image 2 of 2]

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    Luke Days 2026 Wingwalking Performance

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A Boeing Stearman conducts a flight demonstration during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Operated by Third Strike Wingwalking, the performance highlighted precise maneuvering and the unique skill required for wingwalking operations. Static displays and flight demonstrations during Luke Days 2026 reflect the evolution of military aviation and the continued commitment to defending the nation. The demonstration emphasized both the heritage of vintage aircraft and the continued public engagement fostered through aerial displays. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 12:08
    Photo ID: 9577876
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-QF099-1096
    Resolution: 3333x5009
    Size: 746.81 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Wingwalking Performance [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Luke Days 2026 Wingwalking Performance
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    TAGS

    air power
    Luke Days
    Air Force
    air show
    heritage

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