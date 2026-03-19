Luke Days 2026 Wingwalking Performance

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A Boeing Stearman conducts a flight demonstration during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Operated by Third Strike Wingwalking, the performance highlighted precise maneuvering and the unique skill required for wingwalking operations. Static displays and flight demonstrations during Luke Days 2026 reflect the evolution of military aviation and the continued commitment to defending the nation. The demonstration emphasized both the heritage of vintage aircraft and the continued public engagement fostered through aerial displays. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)