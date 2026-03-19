Luke Days 2026 Wingwalking Performance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Boeing Stearman flies in a demonstration during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Third Strike Wingwalking showcased coordinated aerial maneuvers, demonstrating the precision and professionalism involved in wingwalking performances. The event highlighted the enduring legacy of aviation and inspired audiences through dynamic aerial entertainment. Aircraft demonstrations throughout Luke Days 2026 illustrate the speed, precision and operational capability that underpin the history and continuation of American air superiority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)