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    Luke Days 2026 Wingwalking Performance [Image 1 of 2]

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    Luke Days 2026 Wingwalking Performance

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A Boeing Stearman flies in a demonstration during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Third Strike Wingwalking showcased coordinated aerial maneuvers, demonstrating the precision and professionalism involved in wingwalking performances. The event highlighted the enduring legacy of aviation and inspired audiences through dynamic aerial entertainment. Aircraft demonstrations throughout Luke Days 2026 illustrate the speed, precision and operational capability that underpin the history and continuation of American air superiority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 12:08
    Photo ID: 9577874
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-QF099-1095
    Resolution: 2714x4079
    Size: 959.17 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Wingwalking Performance [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    air power
    Luke Days
    Air Force
    air show
    heritage

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