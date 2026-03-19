Date Taken: 03.19.2026 Date Posted: 03.22.2026 08:53 Photo ID: 9577782 VIRIN: 260319-N-LX264-6213 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 5.59 MB Location: US

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This work, Navy Band Northeast performs and leads educational clinic at Hudson Memorial School [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.